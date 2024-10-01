Ten Hag to be sacked by Man Utd next week

Manchester United are reportedly ready to sack Erik ten Hag next week unless he gets positive results in the next two games.

Erik ten Hag has been under big pressure since last season, with the 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham on Sunday bringing him closer to the brink of the sack.

Manchester United are currently 13th in the Premier League and pundits are out taking shots at Ten Hag.

ESPN reports that Ten Hag is likely to be sacked by Manchester United in the international break unless he gets positive results away to Porto in the Europa League on Thursday and at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

