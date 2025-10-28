US billionaire closing in on Sheffield Wednesday takeover

US billionaire John McEvoy has emerged as a leading candidate to buy crisis-hit Sheffield Wednesday, according to The Telegraph.

The California-based businessman, who holds minority stakes in the Colorado Rockies (MLB) and Nashville Predators (NHL), is reportedly weighing up a bid for the Championship side following the collapse of Dejphon Chansiri’s troubled ownership.

The Telegraph reports that McEvoy has even sought advice from Reverend and the Makers frontman Jon McClure, a well-known Wednesday supporter.

John McEvoy previously explored a move to purchase Coventry City in 2022 but is now said to be seriously considering Wednesday’s situation.

Administrators have confirmed there are “four or five genuine parties” interested in taking over the club, which recently entered administration and faces potential further sanctions.

Wednesday currently sit bottom of the Championship, 16 points adrift of safety.