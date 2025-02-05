West Ham and Juventus ponder £40m summer swoop for Man Utd star

West Ham and Juventus are reportedly considering making a summer move for Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund.

TEAMtalk reports that both West Ham, Juventus and other Serie A sides are admirers of the Danish striker.

The 22-year-old has failed to make the expected impact at Manchester United since joining the club in a £72 million deal from Atalanta in the summer of 2023.

With Manchester United struggling this season the Dane has failed to live up to the expectations, but West Ham and Juventus are confident of the striker’s potential.

Manchester United are reportedly considering letting Rasmus Hojlund leave in the summer if they receive a good enough offer.

TEAMtalk states that a £40 million bid would convince Manchester United into selling the Danish international in the summer.