West Ham back in for Man Utd star

West Ham United have revived their interest in Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to The Times.

The 26-year-old right-back, deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, presents a prime target for the Hammers.

Manchester United initially acquired Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace for £50 million, but he now finds himself behind Diego Dalot in the pecking order.

With just 12 months left on his contract after United triggered a one-year extension, the club is looking to cash in on him this summer. A cut-price fee of around £12 million could secure his transfer.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has also attracted interest from Serie A clubs, including AC Milan, making him a hot commodity in the current transfer market.