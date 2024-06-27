West Ham back in for Man Utd star

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui
West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui. Photo by Shutterstock.

West Ham United have revived their interest in Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to The Times.

The 26-year-old right-back, deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, presents a prime target for the Hammers.

Manchester United initially acquired Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace for £50 million, but he now finds himself behind Diego Dalot in the pecking order.

With just 12 months left on his contract after United triggered a one-year extension, the club is looking to cash in on him this summer. A cut-price fee of around £12 million could secure his transfer.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has also attracted interest from Serie A clubs, including AC Milan, making him a hot commodity in the current transfer market.

