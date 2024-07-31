West Ham close in on Dortmund and Man Utd stars

West Ham are close to agreeing deals for both Borussia Dortmund forward Niclas Fullkrug and Manchester United right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Hammers are yet to agree on the structure of the fee and elements of the personal terms with Dortmund and Niclas Fullkrug, but a deal is close.

Reports suggest that the final talks are progressing positively and a deal could be completed in the near future.

West Ham and Manchester United have agreed on multiple parts of a deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but are yet to confirm a fee and structure.

Reports suggest that both West Ham and Manchester United are confident that an agreement can be reached and the move completed within the coming days.