West Ham close in on Dortmund and Man Utd stars

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Photo by Shutterstock.

West Ham are close to agreeing deals for both Borussia Dortmund forward Niclas Fullkrug and Manchester United right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Hammers are yet to agree on the structure of the fee and elements of the personal terms with Dortmund and Niclas Fullkrug, but a deal is close.

Reports suggest that the final talks are progressing positively and a deal could be completed in the near future.

West Ham and Manchester United have agreed on multiple parts of a deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but are yet to confirm a fee and structure.

Reports suggest that both West Ham and Manchester United are confident that an agreement can be reached and the move completed within the coming days.

