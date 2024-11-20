West Ham, Fulham, Leeds and Brighton target Burnley star

West Ham United, Fulham and Brighton are reportedly interested in Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill.

Josh Brownhill has scored five goals in just 16 appearances for Burnley this season and has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs, according to TBR Football.

Brownhill’s current contract at Burnley is set to expire at the end of the season and the club are struggling to get him to sign a new deal.

West Ham have long been linked with the midfielder, but they now face competition from Fulham and Brighton for the 28-year-old.

TBR Football claims that the likes of Leeds United, Celtic, Rangers, Torino, Fiorentina and Lazio are also interested in the midfielder, who joined Burnley in a £9million deal from Bristol City nearly five years ago.