West Ham in talks to sign Nottingham Forest star

West Ham United are reportedly in talks to sign Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi from Nottingham Forest.

Sky Sports Germany transfer expert Florian Plettenberg has revealed that there are talks ongoing over the potential move in the 2025 January transfer window.

West Ham are looking to bolster Graham Potter’s squad in January and are looking to bring in a forward due to Niclas Fullkrug’s injury problems.

The Hammers are also short up front due to Michail Antonio being out for the rest of the season, due to his car accident in December.

Reports have suggested that Nottingham Forest are keen to keep the forward at the club and that West Ham would need to make a ‘serious bid’ in order for them to reconsider.

Taiwo Awoniyi’s current contract with Forest is set to expire in the summer of 2027.