West Ham join Newcastle United, Arsenal, Man Utd and Man City in race for Burnley star

West Ham are reportedly keen on signing Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford in the summer transfer window.

The Guardian reports that the highly-rated England goalkeeper has emerged as a potential target for West Ham this summer.

Lukasz Fabianski is set to enter the final year of his contract at West Ham, while Alphonse Areola has failed to impress for the club.

Trafford has impressed for Burnley in the Championship this season, having kept 26 clean sheets in 37 league games so far this season.

Trafford is under contract at Turf Moor until the summer of 2027, but has been linked with an number of Premier League clubs in recent weeks.

Newcastle United, Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City are all believed to have shown interest in the 22-year-old goalkeeper.

Just Arsenal have previously reported that Manchester City holds a buy-back clause on Trafford, something that will give them an advantage in the race to sign the goalkeeper.