West Ham, Leeds and Fulham eye free agent

Premier League clubs West Ham, Leeds United and Fulham are all showing interest in German striker Davie Selke.

The 30-year-old hitman was in top form last season, netting 22 goals in 31 games to help Hamburg secure promotion to the Bundesliga.

Selke’s contract with Hamburg expires on June 30, and talks over an extension remain unresolved.

According to The Express, Leeds have already made contact with his representatives, while West Ham and Fulham are also monitoring his situation closely.

RB Leipzig are currently favourites to re-sign Selke, who played for them earlier in his career.

However, if Leipzig turn their attention elsewhere, Premier League clubs could move quickly to secure the towering forward.

Selke’s status as a free agent makes him an attractive low-risk option for sides looking to boost their attacking options in the 2025 summer transfer window.