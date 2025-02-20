West Ham, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Everton and Leeds keeping tabs on former Chelsea striker

Roma striker Tammy Abraham is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

TBR Football reports that West Ham, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Everton and Leeds United are keeping tabs on the former Chelsea striker.

Abraham joined Italian giants Roma in a £34 million deal from Chelsea back in August 2021.

Abraham is currently on loan at Italian side AC Milan from Roma, but it is not expected that the 27-year-old will join the Rossoneri on a permanent deal.

The England international is keen on a return to the Premier League this summer in order to impress Thomas Tuchel ahead of the 2026 World Cup, according to TBR Football.

Abraham snubbed a move to West Ham last summer, as he at the timed preferred staying in Italy.