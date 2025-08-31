West Ham stand firm on midfielder as Aston Villa circle

West Ham United are determined to keep Lucas Paqueta despite late interest from Aston Villa before the transfer deadline.

According to Sky Sports News, Villa have explored a deal worth around £50m, structured as an initial loan with an obligation to buy.

Unai Emery’s side are eager to strengthen midfield options but face a major obstacle, with the Hammers unwilling to sanction a departure.

Paqueta, who joined from Lyon in 2022, has made more than 120 appearances for West Ham, becoming a key figure in domestic and European campaigns. He was previously linked with Manchester City but stayed at the London Stadium.

With Villa pushing for reinforcements and Paqueta open to the move, the clock is ticking – yet West Ham’s stance remains clear: they want their Brazilian star to stay put.