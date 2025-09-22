Wolves eye big-money move for Spanish star

Wolves are reportedly considering a bold move for Spanish prospect Yeremay as they look to turn around their struggling Premier League campaign.

According to Fichajes.net, the Molineux side are prepared to activate the 22-year-old’s release clause, which stands at over €60m, in order to bring him to England.

Yeremay, who plays for Deportivo La Coruna, has built a reputation as one of Spain’s brightest young talents. Known for his creativity, technical ability, and eye for goal, the forward has caught the attention of several top clubs across Europe.

For Wolves, the potential signing would provide a much-needed injection of flair and cutting edge as they battle at the bottom of the table.

Club officials see Yeremay as both an immediate solution and a long-term investment, underlining their determination to change course this season.