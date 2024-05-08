Wright slams Carragher for comments about Man Utd star

Former England and Arsenal star Ian Wright has hit back at Jamie Carragher over the Sky pundit’s comments about Casemiro.

Carragher publicly advised the Manchester United midfielder to ‘retire from top-tier football or leave for Saudi Arabia or MLS’ after United’s 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

Wright talked about Jamie Carragher’s comments on his football podcasts, the Wrighty’s House podcast.

“We saw Jamie Carragher mention him on the show, about how great he’s been over the years and that maybe he should stop now and go to the MLS or Saudi which I thought was really quite disrespectful if I’m being honest,” Wright said of Casemiro on the Wrighty’s House podcast.

“Whatever people say about him, I don’t think he is done. I don’t think he is,

“You can see we’re talking about a world-class player who’s played in a world-class team. A club of United’s stature should have players who can help him.”