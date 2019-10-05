A trip to Burnley could be pivotal for Silva at Everton

Things have not quite gone the way that Marco Silva will have wanted at Everton this season.

The Toffees have taken just seven points from as many Premier League games this season, despite what looked like a favourable early schedule.

Marco Silva under major pressure

The poor start to their league campaign has placed major pressure on boss Marco Silva, who has still yet to convince fans that he is the boss to return the Merseysider’s to former glories.

In fact, there is speculation that a defeat at Burnley this weekend could see the Portuguese boss sacked. Whether there is any truth in that speculation remains to be seen. However, the short trip to Turf Moor could be a pivotal one for the former Watford boss.

Improvement against Manchester City

Last time out, the Merseysider’s suffered a late 3-1 home defeat against reigning champions. The Toffees produced an improved performance from recent games, but in the end, the Citizens quality shone through.

The game against City gave an indication that things may be turning for the Toffees. Silva’s team showed improved work-rate and on another day could have taken something from the game.

Silva needs a good performance from his team

The Everton squad is not short of quality when the Toffees have a fully fit squad. However, injuries to the likes of Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin have hampered Silva’s plans for a change of system.

The Portuguese boss needs his highly-rated and expensive squad to click sooner rather than later. The Toffees recorded a 5-1 victory at Turf Moor last season.

Silva needs a good performance and a victory from the trip to the Clarets. However, Sean Dyche’s team will not be easy opponents. If they turn up then the Toffees could be in for another fruitless afternoon in the top-flight.

Will Everton lift the pressure on boss Silva by recording a victory at Burnley on Saturday?