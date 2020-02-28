A trip to Everton a test of Manchester United’s European credentials

The fact that Manchester City could be serving a European ban for the next two years could benefit arch-rivals Manchester United.

The Red Devils currently occupy fifth-place, which currently would be enough for Champions League football for next season.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team face a potentially tough trip to Everton’s Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

Everton are a tough opposition on home soil

The Toffees form has improved under veteran Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti. The Merseysider’s will feel they still have a chance of finishing in the European spots. However, a 3-2 defeat at Arsenal last time out rather dented their top-six hopes.

Everton are a difficult team to beat at Goodison Park, as they are unbeaten in six home league matches, having recorded four wins. They certainly will not be easy opponents this weekend, especially with forward duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison in such good scoring form. Calvert-Lewin has scored four times in his last five appearances, while Richarlison has the same amount of goal in his last six appearances for the Toffees.

United on a good run of form

The visitors head to Merseyside on the back of a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions, including a three-game unbeaten run in the Premier League. A run of three straight clean sheets in the English top-flight has been key to their recent improvement in results.

Solskjaer’s team has impressed despite the absence of England striker Marcus Rashford through injury.

Massive weekend in the race for Champions League places

This weekend is a massive one in the race for Champions League football for next season. Not only are these two teams meeting, Wolves and Tottenham are also playing each other.

A win on Merseyside for the Red Devils could prove crucial in securing Champions League football for next season. However, the visitors will know that the game against Ancelotti’s Everton is unlikely to be an easy one.

Will Manchester United continue their good form on Merseyside this weekend?