Cardiff are not good enough for the Premier League

Cardiff did extraordinarily well to win promotion to the Premier League last season from the Championship.

The Welsh side managed by veteran boss Neil Warnock have started their top-flight campaign by taking just one point from two games, though.

Cardiff’s squad is not good enough

Warnock did a fantastic job to guide the Bluebirds to promotion with the resources at his disposal. The Cardiff promotion-winning squad was made up of lower league players and had very few stand out individual players.

The team was definitely better than the sum of its parts. Considering the strength of the Championship, the Bluebirds promotion was highly impressive.

The Welsh side were expected to strengthen heavily in the summer. The players that arrived were players from the lower leagues once again. The only summer arrival with any top-flight appearance of the new signing was midfielder Harry Arter, who joined on loan from Bournemouth.

Warnock not trusted at the top level

Boss Warnock is renowned for guiding teams to promotion. Unfortunately, for him, though, not many clubs trust him enough to leave the Marmite boss in charge of their team too long in the top-flight.

In fact, Warnock has managed in just 76 Premier League during his managerial career, recording an unimpressive 17 wins, while suffering 39 defeats. It is not exactly an encouraging record for Bluebirds fans.

Could be in for a long season

Cardiff’s first two games of the season were away at Bournemouth and at home to Newcastle. Neither of those games were particularly daunting. However, the Bluebirds suffered a 2-0 defeat against Bournemouth on the opening weekend.

The Welsh side followed it up with a lacklustre 0-0 draw at home against Newcastle last time out. The Welsh side played against ten men for 20-odd minutes, after Isaac Hayden saw red for a poor tackle, but failed to take advantage.

Instead of coming close to winning the game, the Bluebirds needed goalkeeper Neil Etheridge to save a stoppage-time penalty from Kenedy to avoid defeat.

It may only be two games in the Premier League season, but already the Bluebirds are looking out of their depth in the top-flight. It could be a long hard season for the top-flight new boys.