Leicester, Southampton, Leeds and Burnley chase Cardiff City winger

Leicester City, Southampton, Leeds United and Burnley are keen on signing Cardiff City winger Ollie Tanner.

Football Insider reports of the interest from the Premier League pair and Cardiff’s Championship rivals.

The 22-year-old has impressed for Cardiff this season and the club are reluctant to let him leave in the 2025 January transfer window.

Cardiff are currently 20th in the Championship, while Leeds and Burnley are in the race for promotion.

Southampton and Leicester are fighting to avoid relegation from the Premier League, with both facing an uphill battle.

Tanner joined Cardiff City from Lewes in 2022, but spent the first time at the club out on loan to York City.

Ollie Tanner’s current contract with Cardiff City is set to expire in the summer of 2027.