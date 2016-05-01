Chelsea ready to sell Oscar to Inter Milan

The Sun reports that Conte does not believe the 24-year-old works hard enough for the team.

When asked about Oscar’s future at Stamford Bridge, Conte said: “All 29 players are Chelsea’s players at the moment. After this period I speak with my club.

“I agree after this tour to see all the players and then to take a decision. When we finish this period I will take the right decision for the player and for the club.

“There are players who will stay and others will go. This is football. It is important to be clear with all.

“My aim is to become a team on and off the pitch.

“To reach our target at the end of the season.

“My experience in my career as player and manager teaches me if you want to fight for the title you must be a team on and off the pitch. It’s very important.”



