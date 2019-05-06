Chelsea’s season may not have been terrible after all

This season has been rather an inconsistent one for Chelsea and boss Maurizio Sarri in his first and maybe only campaign at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues secured a Champions League place on Sunday by beating Watford 3-0.

A win at Leicester next weekend will secure the Blues a third-place finish, which is not a terrible position considering the consistency of top-two Liverpool and Manchester City.

Could win the Europa League too

Not only have Chelsea secured Champions League football for next season, but Sarri’s team could also win the Europa League. The Blues head into their semi-final second leg against Eintracht Frankfurt at Stamford Bridge on the back of a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Germany.

The Blues are not just favourites to win their semi-final clash, but favourites to lift the Europa League this season. Chelsea could face their out-of-form London rivals Arsenal in the final. Sarri’s team will fancy their chances of winning the trophy with the Gunners as prospective opponents.

It is highly difficult to win a trophy, as there are only a few available to win each season. Winning a European trophy would certainly be an achievement for Sarri and his team.

Sarri’s future still in doubt at Chelsea

The future of Chelsea boss Sarri has been in doubt since the Blues hit a sticky patch earlier in the campaign. Blues coaches are never more than a few games away from a crisis and a possible exit from the club.

Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich is known as trigger happy. The fact that the team has secured a top-four position and could win the Europa League surely has to be a factor in Sarri’s future.

The fans have also been on the back of the former Napoli boss in recent months. However, considering the performances of City and Liverpool this season, the Blues position of third and potentially winning a trophy is a respectable one.

Will Chelsea win the Europa League?