Cherries and Gunners set for a goal-filled encounter

Potentially one of the games of the Premier League weekend takes place at the Vitality Stadium, as Bournemouth host Arsenal.

This game pits two very good attacking teams against each other, which promises goals galore. Neither team have a great defence either, so we could be in for a treat on Sunday afternoon.

Both teams love a goal fest

A good attacking team married with a poor defence usually means one thing: goals. Eddie Howe’s team certainly have not disappointed this season when it comes to high scoring encounters.

In fact, nine of Bournemouth’s 12 Premier League games this season have produced over 2.5 goals. The Cherries themselves have managed to score at least two goals on seven occasions this season in the league.

The visitors on Sunday Arsenal are not exactly averse to a high scoring game either. Every single Gunners game in the Premier League this season has produced at least two goals, while both teams have also scored in their last five Premier League outings.

Although Arsenal looks more solid at the back than last season, the Gunners have still at times looked shaky in defence. Goalkeepers Bernd Leno and Petr Cech have been called upon many times this season to dig their defence out of a hole.

Bournemouth’s potent attack will certainly put the visitor’s defence to the test, with the likes of Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser in-form heading into Sunday’s game.

Bournemouth could end Arsenal’s unbeaten run

While Arsenal are unbeaten in 16 games in all competitions, Bournemouth have the proven tricky opponents for the big guns at the Vitality Stadium recent seasons.

Arsenal are favourites to claim the victory on Sunday, but they must beware of any complacency, as Eddie Howe’s side are more than capable of pulling off a shock result.

Will Sunday’s game be another goal-fest?