De Boer wants Benteke stay

Reports have suggested that Benteke was considering leaving the club at the end of last season, with reported interest from the likes of Chelsea and Everton.

De Boer insists the club have no plans to sell Benteke, who joined from Liverpool last summer for a club-record fee of £27million.

“The only thing I know is that he [Benteke] is happy here and I really want him to stay here,” said De Boer.

“He had a great impact last season, especially in the second half of the season. He’s crucial for us and we definitely don’t want to see him go.”



