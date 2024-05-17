Man City and Man Utd target set to sign new AC Milan contract

Francesco Camarda, AC Milan’s teenage prodigy, is on the verge of signing a new contract after months of negotiations.

The move will be effectively shutting down interest from major clubs like Manchester City, Manchester United and Bayern Munich

The 16-year-old has made waves this season, excelling in the Under-19 squad despite his young age.

Francesco Camarda, who debuted for Milan’s first team in November, has tallied 13 goals and four assists in 40 appearances for the Primavera squad.

This impressive performance attracted attention from several European giants.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan are confident Camarda will sign a new three-year deal soon.

The agreement includes plans for him to train with the first team and be promoted to the new Under-23 squad, set to launch next month. This move aims to further develop one of Italy’s most promising talents.