Man City lead Man Utd in race for AC Milan wonderkid

Manchester City lead Manchester United in the race to sign AC Milan wonderkid Francesco Camarda in the summer.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the 16-year-old is unlikely to sign fresh terms at the San Siro and Manchester City are leading the race for his signature.

Ontheminute.com exclusively revealed last month that Manchester United are keen on signing 16-year-old Camarda.

Francesco Camarda has made a surprising breakthrough into Milan’s first team and was poised to ink his first professional deal upon turning 16.

But as talks have gone on, it now seems likely that the youngster will leave in the summer.