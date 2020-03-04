Dortmund linked with English wonderkid, as Spurs star heads to MLS

It seems that the transfer window being closed has done little to deter clubs from making moves in the transfer market.

Here are two of the more interesting football stories doing the rounds in the European media:

Dortmund tracking Bellingham

According to German publication Bild, Dortmund have agreed a club-record fee of around £30.4million to sign Birmingham wonderkid Jude Bellingham. The attacking midfielder is just 16 and is yet to sign his first professional contract with the Blues.

However, despite his tender years, Bellingham has made 40 first-team appearances for the club from the Midlands. His performances have reportedly caught the eye of some of the biggest clubs in world football. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester City are all reportedly monitoring the youngster situation.

The move to BVB may appeal to Bellingham, as fellow youngster Jadon Sancho has thrived at the German club. The 19-year-old is now considered one of the brightest young players in the world game having nailed down a starting spot in Lucien Favre’s team in the last two seasons.

Bellingham could certainly have some big decisions in the near future. His next move could be the key to whether he fulfils his supposed massive potential.

Wanyama moves to Montreal

Kenyan international midfielder Victor Wanyama has completed a move from Tottenham to MLS team Montreal Impact, signing a three-year deal with Thierry Henry’s outfit. The 28-year-old has made just four appearances for Spurs this season. However, his only start of the campaign came in a Carabao Cup defeat against Colchester.

Despite being a key player in his first few seasons at the club, knee problems hindered Wanyama throughout season 2018/19. The midfielder was all set for a summer move to Club Brugge, but the transfer reported to be worth £13.6million collapsed and the midfielder remained with the north London club.

Will Jude Bellingham move on this summer?