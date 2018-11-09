Everton likely to flunk another big test at Chelsea

Everton have seemingly been the most likely team to gatecrash the Premier League top-six in the last decade.

Off-and-off the Toffees have looked like they were just a few players away from being real contenders for trophies and the top six.

However, they always seem to be the bridesmaids and struggle to win against any of the top-six teams, especially away from home.

Unlikely to take anything from their trip to Chelsea

This Sunday’s visit to Chelsea is the perfect example. The Toffees have not won at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League since 1994. In that time, Everton have had many good teams with players capable of beating the London side.

However, they just seem to freeze on the big occasion. It is a similar story when they visit the Emirates, Anfield and Old Trafford. At Old Trafford and the Emirates recently the Toffees have had good spells of play.

A lack of belief, instead of a lack of talent, an inferiority context if you will, has held the Merseysiders back from taking anything from the games against last season’s top-six.

Everton looking promising under Marco Silva

Marco Silva is a boss who believes his teams can win any game at any ground. He sets his teams up to attack no matter the opponents, which can be a masterstroke or major mistake.

However, at Everton, the Portuguese boss seems to now have the foundations of a very capable team. The current group of players are highly talented, international players, who should move the Toffees forward over the next few seasons.

Will likely freeze again

On current form, Everton should cause Chelsea problems on Sunday. However, that deep routed psychological problem the Toffees have is likely to strike again. In fairness, Chelsea are a top team with a top boss, so most teams will probably fall to a defeat at Stamford Bridge this season.

However, for some reason, Everton are likely to make it easy for the home side by freezing on the day and returning home with nothing but regrets.

Can Everton take anything from their trip to Stamford Bridge?