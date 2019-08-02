Everton need late signings to mount a top-six challenge

There seems to be a vulnerability in some of the so-called ‘big six’ in the Premier League for next season.

For various reasons, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United do not look as strong as previous campaigns.

One of the clubs hoping to pounce on that vulnerability is one of the more traditional big clubs Everton. The Toffees finished last season like a freight train following an inconsistent debut campaign in the dugout for Portuguese boss Marco Silva.

Zouma and Gueye losses

Everton look strong towards the end of the season, especially in defence, where the Merseysider’s kept eight clean sheets in their final 11 league matches of the campaign. A key to this defensive solidity were the performances of centre-back Kurt Zouma and central midfielder Idrissa (Gana) Gueye.

Zouma has now returned to parent club Chelsea after his successful loan, while Gueye has finally made his long-awaited move to PSG. Everton will miss both players.

Still busy in the market

With just a week to go until the transfer window shuts, Everton’s director of football Marcel Brands is busy behind the scenes attempting to bring in new additions. Juventus youngster Moise Kean is expected to make a move to Merseyside for an initial fee of around £27.5million.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Toffees are in negotiations to sign Mainz defensive midfielder Jean-Phillipe Gbamin. The Ivory Coast international can play at both centre-back and in central midfield.

They are also looking to bring in a winger, a right-back and a new centre-back, as reportedly Gbamin is a replacement for Gueye in midfield.

Everton have form for late business

The Toffees pulled off the deals to sign Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina on-loan from Barcelona on deadline day last summer. Brands will be working until the very end of the window to secure the players the Toffees need to improve for next season.

The Dutchman is slightly hamstrung by the club’s deadwood players on big wages at the club. No doubt Brands will also be looking to move on some of those players.

What happens in the next week in the transfer will determine if Everton can really challenge for the top-six next season. Only time will tell if they will have enough quality to achieve their objective next season.

Will Everton make any big signings before the transfer window shuts?