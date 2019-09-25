German giants chase Celtic star, as Los Blancos eye Sterling move

The European transfer mill keeps churning out stories about players across the continent.

The winter transfer window is now not far away, so here are a few stories that caught our eye:

Dortmund tracking Celtic forward

According to Sky Germany, German giants Dortmund have sent scouts to watch Celtic’s highly-rated young French forward Odsonne Edouard in action.

The 21-year-old has started the new SPL campaign in a good fashion by scoring six times in 13 appearances in all competitions, while also producing five assists. Last season the youngster scored 14 times and produced six assists, which is a decent record for a player of such a tender age.

The striker only joined the SPL champions in the summer of 2018, costing them just over £9million. Dortmund already has Spanish striker Paco Alcacer leading their attacking line, but look to be looking for competition for the former Barcelona star.

Dortmund have a history of signing younger players and turning them into stars before selling them for big profits in the transfer market.

Real Madrid eye Sterling

According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are eying a move for Manchester City and England winger Raheem Sterling. The 24-year-old is now one of the stars of the Premier League and has enjoyed a massive growth in reputation playing under Pep Guardiola in Manchester. He is also one of England’s most important players too.

Real Madrid are very much in a rebuilding stage under French boss Zinedine Zidane. This summer Los Blancos signed the likes of Luka Jovic Eintracht Frankfurt and Eden Hazard from Chelsea amongst others.

The Citizens would be unlikely to part with one of their star players easily. The men from Manchester are not going to be persuaded by big money offers like some other clubs. Therefore, unless Sterling pushed a move, City would be unlikely to sell the player. The winger currently seems happy in Manchester, so this deal may be a non-starter.

Does Real Madrid have a realistic chance of signing Raheem Sterling in the near future?