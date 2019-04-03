Gunners chase Cherries star, as Barcelona linked with Atletico forward

The European football seasons are coming to an end and reportedly a number of clubs are already working on deals behind the scenes.

Here are a few of the stories doing the rounds in the English media:

Gunners linked with Bournemouth winger

According to the Daily Mirror, Arsenal are set to make a big money summer move for Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, who is enjoying the most productive campaign of his senior career so far in the Premier League. In fact, the 25-year-old has scored six goals and produced ten assists in the top-flight.

Arsenal are believed to be looking to add to their attacking options on the flanks this summer. Speculation over the Arsenal futures of Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan has only added to rumours linking the Gunners with signing fresh attacking options.

Tottenham have also been linked with a move for Fraser. Bournemouth are unlikely to encourage any bids. However, as we have seen so often in the past every player has his price.

Barcelona eying fresh Griezmann bid

The Guardian are reporting that Catalan giants and La Liga leaders Barcelona are set to bid £100million for Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann this summer. The bid would reportedly match the £100million release clause in the Frenchman’s Atletico contract.

The 28-year-old looked set to join Barcelona last summer. However, Griezmann decided to instead sign a new lucrative deal in the Spanish capital. However, reports from Spain claim that the forward now wants to leave Atletico this summer.

Griezmann would have to take a pay-cut to join the Catalan giants. However, a move to Catalonia would give the former Real Sociedad a better chance of winning major trophies.

Barcelona are unlikely to be the only player attempting to sign Griezmann, though, as Manchester United have also been linked with a summer move for the forward.

Will Griezmann be playing his trade at Barcelona next season?