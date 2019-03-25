Hazard could finally make a move to Real Madrid this summer

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has seemed to have dragged on forever.

For the last few summers Hazard and the Spanish club have flirted with each other in a script straight from a bad romantic comedy.

However, this summer the pair could finally get together, with the conditions seemingly right for the player and the club.

Hazard’s contract situation points to a move

Eden Hazard has decided to ignore the advances of Chelsea, who are attempting to extend his contract that expires in the summer of 2020. In truth, it seems highly unlikely that the winger will extend his contract at Stamford Bridge, as the Blues are struggling to move forward.

The Blues face a no-win situation with the Belgian star. They will not want to lose their star player, but they may have to sell this summer in order to avoid losing him for no fee in the summer of 2020.

What complicates matters is the fact that the Blues could be facing a two-window transfer ban. A ban would make it impossible for Chelsea to sign a Hazard replacement or improve the quality of their squad to placate the forward.

Real Madrid needs to sign a special player this summer

Real Madrid are experiencing a poor campaign after the summer departure of talismanic forward Cristiano Ronaldo and head coach Zinedine Zidane. The latter is now back in the dugout at the Spanish club after recently re-joining Los Blancos as a replacement for Santiago Solari.

The team has lacked a special player who can turn games since the departure of Ronaldo last summer. The likes of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema have struggled to fill the Portuguese forwards massive boots.

Real Madrid are renowned for their ability to sign marquee players. They need to do that once again this summer to increase their chances of competing for the big trophies next season.

At the minute, it seems that Eden Hazard could be that special player. Although the move has been mooted for years, it now looks like it is now closer than ever before.

Will Eden Hazard be plying his trade at Real Madrid next season?