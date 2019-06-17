Hazard’s exit will have a bigger effect than Sarri’s

It will be a summer of change at Chelsea. Italian head coach Maurizio Sarri has joined Italian giants Juventus, while the team’s talisman in recent years Eden Hazard has left for Real Madrid.

Boss exit will obviously have an effect

The exit of another boss will obviously have an effect on the club. It will mean that the Blues will have another head coach come in and try to implement their own philosophy on the team.

It will also likely mean a big turnaround in the club’s backroom staff. However, Chelsea are a club accustomed to managerial changes. Owner Roman Abramovich has a ruthless streak when it comes to bosses.

However, despite so many changes of bosses in recent years, the Blues have remained in or around the Premier League’s top four. They have also kept winning silverware. Another new boss is just normal practice for the club.

Hazard is a bigger loss

One of the main advantages of bosses arriving at Chelsea in recent years has been that they inherit a truly top player in Eden Hazard. The Belgium international has played a key part in all the big silverware the Blues have won in recent seasons.

However, the next Chelsea boss will not have the services of Hazard to call upon. The fact that the Blues are unlikely to be able to sign a replacement because of a two-window transfer ban only makes it tougher to lose Hazard.

Potential tough campaign for the Blues

The fact that the Blues have lost boss Sarri and Hazard will make it harder. However, the transfer ban just adds to the difficulty for the team from south west London this summer and indeed next season.

Whoever gets the vacant role will have a major job on their hands guiding the team from the capital to success in the new campaign. If as reported the next Chelsea boss will be Frank Lampard, then the former England midfielder will need to use all of his leadership abilities to help the team to maintain their presence in the top four.

