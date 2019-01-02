Inter eye move for Young, as Chelsea chase USA starlet

The winter transfer window is now open for clubs to strengthen their squads for the second half of the European season.

However, summer deals seem to be top of the agenda with the newspapers in recent days. The Daily Mirror claims that Italian giants Internazionale are looking to sign veteran Manchester United Ashley Young this summer.

Young is in the final six months of his current deal in Manchester. The Red Devils are hoping to agree a new 12-month deal with the England international. However, United had previously hoped to conclude a deal before the start of 2019.

The likes of Milan and Roma have also shown an interest in signing Young, who can sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club if he so wishes due to his contract status at United.

Young has enjoyed something of a career revival in recent years after a switch to full-back from his old position of winger.

USA star set for a switch to Chelsea

The Daily Express are also carrying a story which involves a summer transfer, claiming that Chelsea have agreed a deal of around £45million with Dortmund for USA starlet Christian Pulisic.

The 20-year-old is seen as one of the brightest young stars currently operating in the European game, despite struggling for regular first-team football with BVB of late.

Liverpool had previously been linked with a move for the winger mainly due to Reds boss Jurgen Klopp’s Dortmund connection. However, it seems the winger will be heading for the capital this summer rather than Merseyside.

Former Fulham forward Eddie Johnson hinted at a deal by posting a picture of the youngster in a half Dortmund and a half Chelsea kit on social media. Johnson has previously coached Pulisic and expressed his delight at the prospective move.

Staying with Chelsea and the Express claim that the Blues may decide to strengthen their defence, as Brazilian centre-back David Luiz’s future with the club is in doubt. The defender’s contract with the London club expires this summer, so the speculation is understandable.

Will Christian Pulisic be plying his trade at Stamford Bridge next season?