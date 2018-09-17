Liverpool legend urges Sterling to sign new Man City deal

John Barnes has urged England international Raheem Sterling to sign a new contract at Manchester City.

Sterling’s current contract expires in 2020, but City are keen for the forward to sign an extension.

“He won’t go anywhere better than Man City! He has to stay there,” Barnes told Standard Sport.

“What helps him is that he has players like David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne around him. They make him play. He isn’t the main player who dictates play. With England, we ask him to be that when he’s not that kind of player.

“But Man City is absolutely the right club for him.”