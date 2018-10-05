Liverpool’s defensive record could be the key against City

This weekend’s big game in the Premier League sees second place Liverpool host leaders Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The two teams are regarded as champions versus challengers, as Liverpool started their campaign in such good form. However, City are now above their north west rivals at the top of the table by virtue of superior goal difference.

Could be a high scoring encounter

These two teams tend to produced high scoring encounters. Their last four meetings have produced at three goals each and these are the two best attacks from last season in the Premier League.

In other words, when these two teams meet you expect fireworks and goals. With the attacking players on show, it would be a major surprise if there were not a goal glut.

Liverpool solid in defence at Anfield

Liverpool are currently 24 matches unbeaten on home soil in the Premier League. A key to that unbeaten record is not just their fearsome attack. At the other end of the pitch, the Reds have kept clean sheets in their last eight games on home soil in the English top-flight.

Dutch man-mountain Virgil van Dijk has been a rock in the centre of the Reds defence since his arrival in January from Southampton. If Liverpool are to have a chance of winning this clash, then Jurgen Klopp’s team needs to remain solid at the back.

Could go either way

This game could really go either way. Liverpool have beaten City in the last two meetings, but head into this game on the back of a three-game winless run. The Reds also produced their worst display of the season at Napoli last time out.

City have not been at their best of late. However, Pep Guardiola’s side has the quality to cause any team problems. If Liverpool gets it right in defence, then the Citizens could be in for another miserable meeting with the Merseysiders.