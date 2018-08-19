Man City ponder £60m move for Wolves star

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly considering making a £60million bid for Ruben Neves in January.

The Sun reports that Guardiola is keen on signing “the Portuguese Andrea Pirlo” after missing out on Jorginho, who joined Chelsea this summer.

City had scouts to watch Wolves last week, when the 21-year-old scored one in an impressive performance against Everton.

Guardiola is keen to bring in Neves to do the holding job in the midfield and the Spaniard is confident the youngster can fill the role.

Neves is contracted to Wolves until 2023 and the club is under no pressure to sell in January.