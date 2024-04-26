Howe: We are not in control of Guimaraes’ future

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe admits the club are not in control of the future of Bruno Guimaraes.

Reports have stated that the midfielder has a month-long £100million release clause this summer and Paris Saint-Germain have already initiated talks with Guimaraes.

Bruno Guimaraes has also been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

When asked about the release clause expiring at the end of June, Eddie Howe replied: “Having that was well planned and structured by the club, in a sense that there’s a sort of finish point.

“We don’t want constant speculation, it’s not healthy for the player or for us.

“It goes without saying we want to keep him, I want to build our team around him. His form has been very good and he seems very happy and settled.

“He’ll be thinking about a very busy summer ahead, where hopefully we can take the team, with him a big part of it. But we aren’t in control of that so let’s see.”