Sutton: Pochettino will want a trophy to underline their improvement

Premier League rivals Manchester City and Chelsea face each other in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday evening.

Manchester City managed to beat Newcastle to get into the semi-final, while Chelsea won at home against Leicester City.

Chris Sutton’s prediction for the match between City and Chelsea is a 3-0 win to the Premier League leaders and you can get odds around 12.00 if you are betting on football and plan to use this as a betting tips.

“City’s main focus now will be their attempt to become the first side in the 136-year history of English league football to be crowned champions four times in a row. That would be a huge achievement, and going out of Europe will aid that,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“Pep is greedy for trophies, though, and of course he will want to lift the FA Cup again too.

“Chelsea have drawn with City twice this season and they will be dangerous with Palmer in their team.”

Sutton continued: “On the pitch, Chelsea have shown a bit more consistency in the second half of the season with an eight-game unbeaten run in the league that has put them in the race for sixth place.

“Pochettino will want a trophy to underline their improvement, but I think it will be City who progress. I am backing the holders to flex their muscles again, go again… and win this tie quite comfortably.”