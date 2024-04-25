Sutton: The pressure is on Man City

Manchester City, who are fighting for the title, face a tough away match against Brighton in the Premier League this evening.

Their meeting here last season ended in a 1-1 draw, while City won 2-1 in Manchester earlier this season.

Chris Sutton’s prediction for the match between Brighton and Manchester City is a 0-2 win to the visitors from Manchester and you can get odds around 8.20 if you are betting on football and plan to use this as a betting tips.

“City are, apparently, extremely tired but I looked at their bench for their FA Cup semi-final on Saturday and it wasn’t too bad for a team that is so fatigued,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“The Brighton of last season would have been very awkward opponents for Manchester City, but I am not so sure they offer the same test this year.

“Still, there is no margin of error for Pep Guardiola’s side. They have the advantage in the title race at the moment but even a draw changes things completely at the top of the table, so the pressure is on.”