Who will top the Premier League at Xmas? Latest football odds breakdown

With the new season approaching, football betting markets are heating up – especially when it comes to who will sit top of the Premier League table by Christmas.

Liverpool are currently slight favourites in the football odds at 3.00, as Arne Slot aims to make an instant impact.

The Reds’ strong depth and attacking options have been widely praised across various preview sites.

Reigning champions Manchester City follow closely at 3.50, but early injury concerns and a busy fixture list raise questions.

Arsenal, priced at 3.75, remain firmly in contention. Mikel Arteta’s side will be looking to improve on last year’s strong first half.

Newcastle United (10.00) and Chelsea (13.00) are considered dark horses, especially with new signings bedding in quickly.

Meanwhile, Manchester United (21.00) and Aston Villa (26.00) are longer shots due to inconsistency and tougher fixtures.

Expect movement in the football odds as kickoff nears and squads settle.