Man Utd confirm signing of goalkeeper

The 35-year-old is believed to have signed a 12-month contract with United. It is expected that the arrival of Grant will allow 22-year-old talent Joel Pereira to spend the coming season on loan gaining important first team football.

Grant told the club’s official website: “Moving to Manchester United has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember. This was an opportunity that I couldn’t let pass and I’m thrilled to become a part of such a historic club.

“I’ve enjoyed every moment of my career so far and I’m now ready to continue learning and improving alongside some of the best players in the game. But at the same time, I intend to use my experience to help the team whenever possible.

“I want to say a huge thank you to those close to me who have supported me along my journey so far. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates and giving everything possible for the club in the upcoming season.”



