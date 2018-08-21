Man Utd legend urges Woodward to improve transfer strategy

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has urged chief executive Ed Woodward to improve the club’s transfer strategy.

Reports have suggested that manager Jose Mourinho feels the club failed to back him in the transfer market this summer.

Neville feels it is time for the club to adopt a modern strategy at United “that delivers profits on the pitch as well as off it”.

“Ed Woodward’s job is to deliver profits on and off the pitch,” he told Sky Sports.

“Profit on the pitch is performance and trophies – league titles and Champions Leagues.

“The club are delivering off the field, Ed Woodward has done an incredible job in terms of the commercial operation and the way in which the club makes an operating profit, but there is no doubt he should put a footballing structure un-derneath him that his extremely serious and can go and deliver for him on the pitch.”