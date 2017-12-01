Man Utd looking to beat Spurs to Fulham wonderkid

The England Under-21 left back has been linked with United and Tottenham in recent months.

The Times says United boss Jose Mourinho is keen on signing at least one full-back in the summer and the club have been monitoring Sessegnon all season.

The 17-year-old won the Championship player of the year and young player of the year awards this month, scoring 15 goals in 44 Championship games.



