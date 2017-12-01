England
Man Utd looking to beat Spurs to Fulham wonderkid

Manchester United are hoping to persuade Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon to sign for them this summer.

Jose Mourinho

The England Under-21 left back has been linked with United and Tottenham in recent months.

The Times says United boss Jose Mourinho is keen on signing at least one full-back in the summer and the club have been monitoring Sessegnon all season.

The 17-year-old won the Championship player of the year and young player of the year awards this month, scoring 15 goals in 44 Championship games.


