Man Utd return for Ronaldo was “never on the table”

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho claims a return to the club for Cristiano Ronaldo was “never on the table” this summer.

Reports suggested that Ronaldo might return to United over the summer, but the Portuguese star instead left Real Madrid to join Juventus.

“Juventus is one of the teams in Europe that invested to win the Champions League because they don’t need to invest to win the Scudetto,” said Mourinho. “They win the Scudetto for six or seven years.

“The objective is clearly to win the Champions League, which they were close twice when they reached the final, so they are a top team in Europe that made one of the biggest spending – I think after Liverpool it must be them.

“Cristiano was never on my table to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to Cristiano to come to us. It was never on the table.”