Marseille keeper joins Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of goalkeeper Steve Mandanda from French outfit Marseille.

Mandanda has signed a three-year contract and joins Palace for an undisclosed feee.

Palace chairman Steve Parish said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to bring Steve into the Club.

“He brings a wealth of experience at both club and international level to us, and boasts a proven track record when it comes to winning trophies.

“I’m sure the Palace fans will enjoy watching him in action for us over the next few years.”


