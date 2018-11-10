Merson: Man City vs Man Utd could be over inside 15 minutes

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has given his prediction of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Manchester United on Sunday.

The Arsenal legend believes City will have few problems at home to rivals United and predicts a 3-1 win to the hosts.

Merson told Sky Sports: “United have big problems at centre back. If United start like they did against Bournemouth, then the game will be over inside 15 minutes.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if City win this 5-0, but this is Jose Mourinho, who always turns up in the big games. He’ll have a plan to keep United in the game.

“City will be nervous despite United being the bigger club. The pressure is on City as they are expected to win. I think they will.”