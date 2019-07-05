Pogba wants to leave Man Utd – agent Mino Raiola

Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United this summer, his agent Mino Raiola has told The Times.

The 26-year-old has been yet to show up for pre-season training, something that has led to speculation over his future at Old Trafford.

And Raiola has now told The Times: “Everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on. We are in the process of that. Everyone knows what the feelings of Paul are.”

The Italian agent added: “Everyone within the club, from the manager to the owner, knows Paul’s wishes.”

When asked if the France international would travel with the rest of the Manchester United squad for a pre-season tour of Australia on Sunday, Raiola said: “I cannot tell you anything. I live day by day.”