Raheem Sterling on fire for Manchester City

Last season Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling enjoyed the campaign of his career, as he helped the Citizens dominate the Premier League.

This season the former Liverpool winger has continued where he left off during the last campaign, by being directly involved in goals galore.

Sterling the star against the Saints

Sterling was the star of the show for the Citizens on Sunday afternoon as Pep Guardiola’s side demolished Southampton 6-1 at the Etihad Stadium. The 23-year-old scored twice and also produced two assists.

In fact, he looked dangerous throughout the game, as he has done in most of his appearances for City this season. Sterling has now scored six league goals and produced five assists in just nine top-flight starts for the Citizens this season.

His productivity at the current rate ranks him among the best in the Premier League. In fact, Sterling has the fifth best goal per minute ratio in the top-flight this season, having scored a goal every 129 minutes.

If only he could finish

Ironically enough, Sterling has been criticised for his finishing in the past. His finishing has improved of late, but he is still missing too many chances in front of goal.

When he has more experience, then the winger is likely to become cooler in front of goal, which will, in turn, improve his goal output and give him even more confidence.

Can get even better

The potential that Sterling holds is truly frightening for City’s opposition in the Premier League. At 23-years-old, he has already played a lot of top-level football for City, and at previous club Liverpool.

Sterling has underperformed for the national team, until his last appearance when he grabbed a brace for the Three Lions against Spain in a 3-2 win.

The winger’s recent form can only be good news for City and England, as he is developing into a truly top player, who will only get better.

Can Raheem Sterling better last season’s numbers in the Premier League?