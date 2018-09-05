Real Madrid target never considered leaving Chelsea

Marcos Alonso insists he is fully committed to Chelsea and has no plans to leave the club.

The £23million signing from Fiorentina has been linked with a switch back to Real Madrid, where he started his career.

Alonso told AS: “I never saw myself outside Chelsea this summer. I am very happy there, I have three years left on my contract and my idea has always been to stay.

“In England I feel very well known, not only by Chelsea fans, but also other teams.”

Alonso has scored 15 times for the Blues since joining the club in 2016.

