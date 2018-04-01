England
Real Madrid target to leave Chelsea unless club spend big

Real Madrid target Eden Hazard has warned Chelsea that he will be leaving the club unless they spend big on transfers this summer.

Chelsea

Hazard expects to see high-quality signings at Stamford Bridge this summer, otherwise he will be leaving.

The 27-year-old is holding out on signing a new £300,000-a-week contract with the club after a disappointing Premier League season.

He warned: “I’m taking my time. I’m waiting for new players next season. We will see.

“I want players, I want to win the Premier League next season… a lot of things.

“It is something big, so I will need to think of a lot of things.”


