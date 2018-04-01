Real Madrid target to leave Chelsea unless club spend big

Hazard expects to see high-quality signings at Stamford Bridge this summer, otherwise he will be leaving.

The 27-year-old is holding out on signing a new £300,000-a-week contract with the club after a disappointing Premier League season.

He warned: “I’m taking my time. I’m waiting for new players next season. We will see.

“I want players, I want to win the Premier League next season… a lot of things.

“It is something big, so I will need to think of a lot of things.”



