Situation starting to look bleak for Cardiff

While the race for the Premier League title and the fight for the Champions League take centre stage in the dying embers of the season, the battle for survival is well and truly alive and kicking.

However, that situation could change in the next couple of days. Bottom two Huddersfield and Fulham have already suffered relegation. Now 18th place Cardiff faces a critical couple of days in their season, as they face two fellow strugglers.

The Bluebirds are five points from safety

Cardiff are currently five points from safety in the Premier League heading into the latest round of top-flight games. With just six league games to go, that is a potentially a big gap to overcome.

However, the Welsh side has a big opportunity to make up some ground in their next two games, trips to fellow strugglers Burnley and Brighton. These are games that Neil Warnock’s side really need to pick up points in, otherwise, both teams will move one step closer to securing their top-flight status.

Terrible form heading into the crucial games

In truth, the likelihood of Cardiff getting wins on Saturday at Turf Moor or Tuesday at the AMEX Stadium is small. The Bluebirds are currently on a terrible run of form, consisting of five defeats from their last six Premier League games. A leaky defence has seen the Welsh team concede at least two goals in each loss.

The club from the Welsh capital has also suffered four defeats in their last five away games in the Premier League.

A major achievement to survive

The odds seem to be against Cardiff surviving in the Premier League this season. However, the Welsh were clear favourites for the drop at the beginning of the season after promotion from the Championship.

It would be a major achievement if the Bluebirds can beat the drop and maintain their Premier League status. They have one of the poorest quality squads in the top-flight, yet are still in the running to survive.

Even if they now suffer the drop, at least everybody connected with the club can hold their heads up high. The Bluebirds have given their all and will have just come up short on quality.

Can Cardiff maintain their Premier League status this season?