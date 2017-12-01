England
Spurs striker ready to leave

Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente is reportedly open to leaving the club at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old would be interested in a chance to rejoin former side Athletic Bilbao, according to the Mirror.

Llorente has struggled for minutes since joining Spurs from Swansea and is interested in a homecoming to the club where he spent 12 years.

He said: “Athletic Club are my home and if they make an offer, a return could happen.

“I enjoyed many wonderful moments at the club that I will never forget and Athletic will always hold a special place in my heart.

“If they do make me a proposal to come back, then I would have to think about it and yes, maybe it could happen.”


